Exclusive: Liverpool appear to have cooled interest in midfielder transfer

Liverpool looked into a potential transfer deal for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge a couple of years ago, but it seems he’s no longer one of their priorities.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in today’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news reporter explaining that while the Reds may have had an interest in Berge in the past, that interest now seems to have cooled, despite speculation to the contrary.

The Norway international has shown plenty of potential throughout his career, but Romano admits he feels the player could perhaps do with being a bit more consistent if he wants to move up from the Championship to playing for one of the top Premier League clubs.

“At the moment it’s quiet situation, nothing imminent or advanced with any big club,” Romano said.

“He was on Liverpool’s list two years ago, now it’s gone quiet and priorities are different. I think he’s very good player but needs to be more consistent to get a top move.”

Liverpool could do with strengthening in midfield as soon as possible, but it makes sense that they might now be aiming a little higher than someone like Berge.

It will be interesting to see if other Premier League clubs decide to take a gamble on the 24-year-old.