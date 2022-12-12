Premier League giants could be obligated to sign player from Newcastle

Manchester United reportedly face an obligation to make goalkeeper Martin Dubravka’s loan transfer into a permanent deal if he makes a certain number of appearances.

Dubravka lost his place at Newcastle United prior to his loan move to Man Utd this summer, and he’s not had many opportunities at Old Trafford just yet.

Still, there is a clause there for the Red Devils that would trigger a permanent transfer, if they choose to make use of it.

Discussing Dubravka’s situation with Give Me Sport, Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News said: “United have got Dubravka on loan and they have got an option to buy Dubravka in the summer.

“My understanding is that option becomes an obligation depending on the number of appearances that he makes.

“If he doesn’t trigger those number of appearances, he’ll go back to Newcastle United and then Manchester United will be in the market for another goalkeeper.”

