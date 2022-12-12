Manchester United, Aston Villa join the chase for 25-year-old La Liga ace

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Unai Simon from Athletic Bilbao.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Red Devils are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper at the end of the season, and they have identified the 25-year-old Spanish international as a potential target.

The Premier League giants will face competition from Aston Villa, who are keen on signing a goalkeeper as well.

Simon has done well for club and country in recent months and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Erik ten Hag.

Although club legend David De Gea has done reasonably well this season, the Spaniard is not suited to Ten Hag’s passing style of football.

The former Ajax manager is looking to bring in a keeper who is more accomplished on the ball, and Simon has been identified as a potential target.

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The opportunity to join Manchester United could be a tempting proposition for the player and it would be a step up in his career as well.

Furthermore, the Red Devils have the financial resources to tempt Athletic Bilbao into selling their prized asset.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can fend off the competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa and secure his services in the coming months.

Villa already have a top-class keeper in Emiliano Martinez, and it would be quite surprising to see them splash the cash for another keeper when their squad is a need of reinforcements in the other areas.