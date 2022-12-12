World Cup referee Mateu Lahoz is sent home after 15 cards in one game + huge criticism from Lionel Messi

Referee Mateu Lahoz has been sent home from the 2022 World Cup after a controversial performance officiating the quarter-final clash between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Lionel Messi was highly critical of Lahoz afterwards, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also called him “useless” and suggested he wanted Holland to win.

In the end, Argentina progressed after winning the penalty shoot-out, following a thrilling tie that finished 2-2 after extra time.

Lahoz dished out a remarkable 15 cards in the game, and many pundits seemed surprised at his approach to managing the game.

Lahoz was clearly pretty unpopular with almost everyone, so it’s not too surprising to see that he now won’t be getting the chance to take charge of any further matches in this year’s World Cup.

Argentina take on Croatia in the semi-finals later this week, and if they triumph they’ll play the winner of the other semi-final between France and Morocco in the final.