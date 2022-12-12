Newcastle identify four players who could be sold in January

Newcastle United are looking for a squad overhaul during the January transfer window and they are prepared to cash in on some of their fringe players midway through the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, club captain Jamaal Lascelles will be available for transfer in January. The experienced defender has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of players like Sven Botman. He needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie have dropped down the pecking order at Newcastle as well, and Eddie Howe is prepared to cash in on them and invest the money into the playing squad.

Furthermore, Jamal Lewis could also be sold by the club in January. The defender arrived from Norwich with a lot of promise, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations so far.

Lewis is still quite young and he might be able to get his career back on track with regular football at another club.

Newcastle are vying for a place in the Champions League next season and they are currently in the top four.

The Magpies have put together a formidable squad since the takeover, and it remains to be seen whether they can strengthen the side further during the January transfer window.

Managing to sell the deadwood will only boost their transfer coffers and help them bring in better players.

It will be interesting to see how the January window pans out for Newcastle United and whether they can bring in a couple of intelligent additions to boost their chances of Champions League qualification.