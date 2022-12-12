Newcastle United are reportedly in the race to sign Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix as the Portugal international is expected to leave the La Liga club in January.

Many clubs have been linked to the 23-year-old over the past week or so but his agent, Jorge Mendes, is now set to fly to England this week for talks with Newcastle regarding a move, reports The Shields Gazette.

This would be a statement signing by the Magpies should they get it over the line and would be a big boost to their hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Felix has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons at Atletico since his £113m move from Benfica, where his talents haven’t been utilised effectively by Diego Simeone.

The Portuguese star is a supremely talented player and his signing would signify just how far Newcastle have come in a short space of time.