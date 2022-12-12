Newcastle want 24-y-old Premier League ace as their next statement signing

Newcastle United are prepared to make a move for Christian Pulisic when the transfer window opens in January.

According to reports from Mirror, Newcastle United have identified the Chelsea winger as a potential target, and they are looking to make him their next statement signing.

Apparently, Chelsea value the player at £40 million, but the Magpies will look to lower their asking price through negotiations.

Pulisic has had a difficult time at Chelsea this season and he has started just three league games for the Blues. Furthermore, he has started once in the Champions League and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.

A move to Newcastle could help him get his career back on track with regular action, and it will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs can come to an agreement regarding the fee.

The 24-year-old American international arrived at Chelsea with massive expectations, but the transfer has not worked out for either party so far.

Pulisic needs a fresh start to resurrect his career, and a move to Newcastle could be the ideal option for him. The Magpies have an ambitious project and Pulisic could help them secure European qualification next season.

Newcastle are currently in the top four of the Premier League and bringing in quality players like Pulisic in the January window could help them secure Champions League qualification.

The Magpies are reportedly keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Leandro Trossard and Jack Harrison from Leeds United as well.