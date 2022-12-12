Newcastle United are reportedly interested in the potential free transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The 27-year-old has had a fine career in Serie A, but could be moving on at the end of this season as he heads towards the end of his contract.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, Newcastle now look to be entering the running for Skriniar’s signature, with the Magpies able to offer him huge money if he decides to move to St James’ Park.

This could be a blow for Chelsea, who have also been strongly linked with Skriniar by FC Inter News recently, with their report stating the Blues had already initiated contact over a possible deal.

Chelsea remain a bigger name than Newcastle, but it’s clear Eddie Howe is making real progress with the north-east outfit since being named manager by their wealthy Saudi backers.

Howe has been given quality signings like Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman, but has also improved many of the other players in the squad.

It could be tempting for Skriniar to become the latest player in the Newcastle project, but he might also feel he’d have more of an immediate chance of success with a move to Chelsea.