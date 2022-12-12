Leeds United’s Cody Drameh could leave Elland Road soon with a number of clubs keeping an eye on the full-back.

According to TEAMtalk, it is unlikely that the defender will sign a new deal with Leeds as his current contract expires in 2024.

The 21-year-old is therefore expected to leave the Yorkshire club with West Ham United, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace all interested in the Englishman.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling are ahead of him in the pecking order at Leeds, making it hard for him to break into the starting 11 under Jesse Marsch, which could lead to the two parties mutually agreeing to part ways.

O’Rourke stated: “A lot of clubs in the Premier League, Championship and even abroad are keeping tabs on this situation. So with Kristensen and Luke Ayling ahead of him in the pecking order, it does seem that there could be a mutual parting of the ways.”