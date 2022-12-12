Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea look set to miss out on Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol after reportedly submitting bids for a winter transfer.

According to Sky Germany, Gvardiol is expected to stay at RB Leipzig beyond the summer of 2023. He signed a new deal with the Bundesliga side last summer following interest from Chelsea, in which he is tied to the club until 2027.

The Blues have retained their interest in the defender and have now been joined by the two Manchester sides in an attempt to secure the young talent, who is expected to become one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Currently, the 20-year-old is impressing on the biggest stage in football as Croatia are in the semi-finals of the World Cup. He has started every match and has been exceptional defensively for his national team.

English clubs in the race for Gvardiol

According to Foot Mercato, City have tabled a bid of £86 million. Chelsea have offered £82 million and United have also joined their Premier League rivals and tabled a £77 million offer.

The Red Devils look likely to oversee the departure of club captain Harry Maguire, meaning they will be in the market for a new central defender.

38-year-old Thiago Silva may look like he doesn’t age on the pitch, but will surely be thinking about retirement soon, especially following Brazil’s exit from the World Cup and the pace of the English top-flight. Consequently, Chelsea will be seeking a long-term replacement.