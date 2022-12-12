Tottenham to compete with La Liga giants for 59-cap international

Tottenham are prepared to sign the Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 30-year-old Netherlands defender is a target for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid as well, and Tottenham are set to compete with them for his signature.

The experienced centre-back will be a free agent in June, and the Italian club could be forced to sell him during the January transfer window.

The January window is their only chance of recouping some money for the defender and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Spurs can agree on a fee with Inter Milan.

De Vrij has worked under Antonio Conte during their time together at the Italian club and the Tottenham manager could be keen on a reunion.

Spurs could certainly use more quality in their back four and De Vrij could be an upgrade on the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet.

The Dutchman is at the peak of his powers right now as he has the experience to thrive in English football. Furthermore, he is used to Antonio Conte’s style and philosophy.

The 59-cap Dutch international could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact in the Premier League during the second half of the campaign.

Tottenham are currently fighting for a place in the top four and bringing in quality players like De Vrij could certainly boost their chances of Champions League qualification.

Given his contract situation, the defender is likely to be available for a knockdown price in January, and he could prove to be a major bargain for the English club.