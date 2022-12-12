Tottenham will have to pay €40m for 26-yr-old after his World Cup heroics

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has caught the attention of Premier League clubs with his performances in the World Cup so far.

The 26-year-old has been exceptional for Morocco and he has been the driving force behind their run to the semifinals of the tournament.

Morocco will take on France in the semifinals later this week and Amrabat will be hoping to help his side get to the finals of the competition.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for the Italian club as well and he was a target for Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season.

According to a report from Relevo, Tottenham tried to sign the player at the start of the season but they could not reach an agreement with Fiorentina.

The player is admired by manager Antonio Conte and it will be interesting to see if the Italian manager is willing to reignite his interest in signing the Moroccan international during the January transfer window.

The report states that Fiorentina will demand a fee of around €40 million for the 26-year-old midfield, and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are prepared to pay that kind of money for his services.

Amrabat is at the peak of his career right now and he could prove to be a quality signing for most Premier League clubs. Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Both Tottenham and Liverpool need to add more quality to their midfield and the 26-year-old seems like an ideal fit with the way Conte and Jurgen Klopp like to play. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Conte needs to sign a player so that he can rotate the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. On the other hand, Liverpool will need a starter once the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts.

A move to Anfield seems ideal for the player in theory.