Tyson Fury confirms Wayne Rooney will be joining his camp for upcoming fight with Oleksandr Usyk

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has confirmed that former footballer Wayne Rooney will join his training camp for his upcoming fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury is just off the back of a fresh win over Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this month. That win has now set up an undisputed heavyweight clash with Usyk – the holder of three out of the four belts in the division.

The Ukrainian fighter got into the ring after Fury’s latest fight to show that they will battle it out next and although there has not been a date confirmed yet for the bout, the Englishman has now claimed that former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney will join his camp when preparations begin – who was also sitting ringside for the Chisora fight.

Fury previously joked during a radio appearance that he and Rooney should spar, given that he needs to face smaller opponents in preparation for taking on Usyk. Now, it seems that the pair have agreed to work together in camp, with the world heavyweight champion telling ITV they will link up in the new year.

Speaking to ITV Granada, the boxer said: “I spoke to Wayne [Rooney] last night and he’s well up for it. But he’s a right-handed person, so he’s got to switch up to be southpaw left-handed.

“So we’re going to bring Wayne in for preparation for Usyk.”

Asked if it was a joke, Fury replied: “No very very serious. He’s agreed, so he’s going to come into camp for around four weeks to help me.”

He added: “I’m a big fan of his.”

Rooney is a huge combat sports fan and has previously been seen at many boxing and MMA events.

The former Man United even had a boxing celebration during his playing days but will now step in the ring for real with one of the best fighters in the world.