After being sold by Victor Orta more than five years ago, Dean Jones reports Leeds United is now interested in re-signing Chris Wood.

Leeds will presumably be searching for additional attackers having falling short of some of their key targets over the summer.

“I think that they should be looking at somebody like Chris Wood, and I think Leeds will keep their eye on that situation,” Jones said. After Andrea Radrizzani stated that they will attempt to sign the Dutchman on deadline day, Orta was unable to get the deal done and ended up with youngster Wilfried Gnonto.

A deadline-day transfer for Bamba Dieng to the Whites also fell through, while the Whites also missed out on Charles De Ketelaere.