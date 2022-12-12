(Video) Kylian Mbappe was ignored by England midfielder before kick-off

England National Team
Kylian Mbappe was ignored by an England player before the quarter-final match on Saturday evening. 

In the footage, Mbappe is shown in the tunnel alongside the Three Lions’ starting 11. When he reaches over to shake hands with Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool captain refuses to acknowledge the gesture.

The 2018 World Cup winner then laughs off the exchange and stretches in preparation for the must-win clash ahead of him.

It looks as if Mbappe had the last laugh, though, as this was his reaction to Harry Kane’s missed penalty:

