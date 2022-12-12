West Ham given green light to sign key star who stunned Portugal at World Cup

Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri appears all set to leave the La Liga club in January with West Ham United reportedly leading the race to sign the striker.

The Hammers were linked to the Morocco International over the summer but signed the more talented Gianluca Scamacca instead, but the London club look to be back in for the 25-year-old who could play either alongside the Italian or as a backup in David Moyes’ side.

En-Nesyri is currently at the World Cup in Qatar and played a key role in Morocco historically making the semi-finals of the tournament, scoring the winner in their quarter-finals match with Portugal.

According to Fichajes, Sevilla are hoping to use his impressive World Cup campaign to hike up his price for a January sale with West Ham being one of many teams looking to sign the striker.

The 25-year-old has struggled in Spain for a while now and this World Cup has now provided the perfect opportunity for the La Liga side to cash in, with his contract not expiring until 2025.