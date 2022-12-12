Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel could reportedly both be among the contenders to replace David Moyes as manager of West Ham United.

Transfer expert Dean Jones has discussed West Ham’s options as rumours continue to circulate about the east Londoners potentially replacing Moyes.

Pochettino and Tuchel are two big names currently out of work, and both would surely be very tempting for the Hammers after their title successes with Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuchel also won the Champions League in his time at Chelsea, while Pochettino was very highly regarded for his project at Tottenham a few years ago.

Could either of them head to West Ham next? Jones thinks it could be a possibility.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Pochettino would probably be on their list. Tuchel would probably be on that list as well.

“They would have to be managers that you at least sound out for that position.”