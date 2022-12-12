West Ham loanee Nikola Vlasic has a deal agreed with Torino FC in case his club decided to trigger the clause.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a fine loan spell in Serie A and is keen on continuing with his new club beyond this season.

While on loan with Italian Serie A team Torino this season, Nikola Vlasic has had a huge impact after scoring just one goal in 36 games for West Ham United in the previous season.

The West Ham loanee scored in three consecutive games versus Cremonese, Atalanta and Lecce and has a total of four goals and two assists so far.

Il Toro as he is nicknamed in Italy, has a €14.5million buy-out option at the end of the season which could be triggered by Torino.