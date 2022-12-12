World Cup winner knows why Harry Kane missed crucial penalty against France

Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann believes he knows why Harry Kane missed his crucial penalty during England’s World Cup loss to France on Saturday.

The former Tottenham striker has stated that Kane missed his second spot-kick of the match – which would have tied the match at 2-2 – as a result of overthinking.

The World Cup winner said via 90min: “There is far too much time passing with VAR check. It works in your brain.

More Stories / Latest News Impressive 21-year-old star will not play for Arsenal after World Cup break Newcastle identify four players who could be sold in January “I was crying” – Three time Player of the Year speaks about missed opportunity to join Liverpool

Kane is a wonderful penalty taker and showed as such when he slotted home England’s first goal to make it 1-1 in the quarter-final match.

However, there were many factors at play as to why he missed his second but the biggest was Hugo Lloris in the French net.

Taking a penalty in a World Cup quarter-final is pressure enough, but when it is the second of the match against a man who sees him covert from the spot in training with Tottenham often, that could have played into the overthinking theory of Klinsmann.