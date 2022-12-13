Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase for the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The likes of Newcastle, AC Milan and Juventus have also shown an interest in the talented young Ukraine international, but it currently looks like Arsenal would be in pole position to snap him up, according to 90min.

The Gunners could do with strengthening their attacking options this January after the injury to Gabriel Jesus, while Mikel Arteta also lacks depth behind the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Some Newcastle fans may be disappointed, however, as they’ve also been linked with Mudryk and he could be perfect to continue this promising Eddie Howe project.

Still, Arsenal look a tempting destination for a promising young player like Mudryk right now, with Arteta building a side that is surprisingly challenging for the Premier League title this season.

One imagines the 21-year-old won’t come cheap, but it could be a worthwhile investment for the north London giants in what looks like being a crucial January for them that could shape their season.

The report adds that Arsenal have considered and discussed three other big names in the form of Joao Felix, Christian Pulisic and Moussa Diaby as well.