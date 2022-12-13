Approach made: Arsenal contacted striker’s agent over surprise transfer during the World Cup

Arsenal reportedly got in touch with the agent of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic while he was on World Cup duty with Serbia this winter.

Vlahovic has not quite been at his best for Juventus since moving from Fiorentina a year ago, though one imagines there’d be a long list of suitors ready to move for him if the Turin giants let him go.

According to Tuttosport, Arsenal have made contact to sound out the Serbia international’s situation, while the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Vlahovic could be a useful signing for the Gunners right now, with Mikel Arteta dealt the major blow of losing Gabriel Jesus to injury for possibly a few months.

It remains to be seen if Vlahovic will definitely be on the move, but Arsenal fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on this situation.

AFC will surely need to make some changes to their attack to cope with the loss of Jesus, but it won’t be easy to get the best players in during the middle of the season.