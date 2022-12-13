Ben White sends three-word message as he returns to Arsenal training following mysterious World Cup exit

Arsenal defender Ben White has broken his silence by taking to Instagram to post about his return to training with the Gunners.

The England international has made headlines for all the wrong reasons recently, having left the World Cup in Qatar in slightly mysterious circumstances, with some speculation that he fell out with assistant manager Steve Holland, according to the Daily Star.

White is a fine player, but there will no doubt be questions asked about his professionalism if he really felt he had to leave the England squad due to issues with the coaches.

Still, the former Brighton man is now back in training with Arsenal and seems fully focused on the return of club football…

Arsenal fans will hope all is now alright with White, who has been a key player for their team this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table and will need everyone to keep fully focused and remain at their very best if they are to stay there.