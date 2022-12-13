Fabrizio Romano discusses two potential midfielder transfers for Arsenal

Arsenal transfer news is coming thick and fast ahead of what could be a crucial January for the club who have taken a surprise five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners have probably surprised themselves by becoming genuine title challengers this season, but they’ll also be well aware that further investment is surely needed if they are to fight off the challenge of reigning champions Manchester City.

CaughtOffside reported yesterday that Arsenal have had an agreement on personal terms with Youri Tielemans since the summer, and could sign him when his Leicester City contract expires in the summer.

Sources also informed CaughtOffside about initial discussions over signing Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, and Fabrizio Romano has responded to these reports in his exclusive Daily Briefing on Substack today.

Romano has played down the strong links between Arsenal and Danilo, adding that other clubs are also interested in the young Brazilian, whilst hinting that Tielemans could also have other offers.

“I’ve had Arsenal fans asking me for updates on Danilo, but there is no news as of now,” Romano said.

“Arsenal have been following him for a long time but it’s not a direct or advanced negotiation as things stand. There are also Italian and Spanish clubs tracking Danilo.

“As for Youri Tielemans, he has been on Arsenal’s list for months, he’s still appreciated but Tielemans could leave in June as free agent… so it depends on the proposals he receives.”