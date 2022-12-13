The agent of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is speaking to many clubs at the moment about a transfer away from the La Liga giants, but there doesn’t seem to be anyone in particular leading the race for his signature right now.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, as he responds to some claims that Arsenal could be the current favourites to snap up the Portugal international.

The Gunners could certainly do with strengthening up front after the injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus at the World Cup, but it remains to be seen if someone like Felix would be their priority.

Although the Atletico front-man has immense potential, he’s not been at his best in his time in La Liga, and would also probably not come cheap if he were to leave the Spanish capital.

That’s not an ideal combination for Arsenal, who don’t tend to have the kind of big money to spend that their rivals do, so they need to be careful about who they bring in.

Still, Romano offered his opinion that Felix would be a “fantastic” signing for Mikel Arteta’s side if they were to bring him in.

“Despite some reports about Arsenal moving into a strong position, my understanding is that there are no favourites at this stage for Joao Felix,” Romano said.

“His agent is speaking to many clubs, it’s the moment of meetings and discussions but nothing is advanced yet with Atletico or with the player.

“I think Joao Felix would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal as for any other club in the world, but he has to play. Regular starter in every single game, otherwise it makes no sense.”

Felix was considered a real wonderkid at his former club Benfica, but he hasn’t ever quite looked right for the style of football used by Atletico manager Diego Simeone, so it will be interesting to see if he can now revive his career elsewhere.