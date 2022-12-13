Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer will not be leaving the club in the January transfer window but could hold talks over his future at the end of the season.

The Austria international impressed during his time at former club RB Leipzig, leading to some speculation that top Premier League clubs were pursuing him, though it’s not quite happened for him during his spell at Bayern.

One imagines a top talent like Sabitzer won’t want to stay put at the Allianz Arena for too long if he’s not going to get the chance to play regularly and show what he can do, but it seems there’s no particular rush to resolve the situation, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing.

The transfer news expert says Sabitzer could discuss his future with Bayern ahead of next summer, but he also denied the claims that clubs like Tottenham and Liverpool had discussed signing the 28-year-old in the past.

“Marcel Sabitzer is not playing regularly for Bayern Munich, but he will stay at the club in January,” Romano said.

“The plan is to continue at Bayern until the end of the season and then meet for talks to decide his future.

“Despite some press reports, he was never close to any English club. He was never in talks with Liverpool or Tottenham last summer; Roma appreciated him but it never got more advanced than that.”