Chelsea have a role to play in the future of Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha

Chelsea could play a big role in the future of Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha should the Blues move for a certain Borussia Dortmund star.

According to German journalist Christian Falk, should Chelsea sign wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko in the summer, Dortmund are interested in replacing him with Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

Both players are out of contract in the summer and would join the clubs on free transfers.

Chelsea of course would be the biggest winner in this scenario as the 18-year-old is wanted by many clubs and it would be a huge coup for the London club.

TRUE? If Youssoufa Moukoko (18) will sign for stummer @ChelseaFC, @BVB Dortmund is interested in Wilfried Zaha (30) @CPFC @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 13, 2022

According to 90min, Moukoko has interest from Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham in England; which shows the magnitude of how highly the 18-year-old is regarded and how big a signing it would be for Chelsea.

There will also be many clubs interested in Zaha, who has been one of the best players in the Premier League for a club outside of the big six over the last few years.

This scenario seems like it could work out for everybody but Chelsea have a lot of work to do to win the race for Moukoko, which is the trigger for the other deal.