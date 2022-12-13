Chelsea to compete with Euro giants for 18-year-old attacking prodigy

Chelsea are keen on signing the Borussia Dortmund attacker Youssoufa Moukoko at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old forward will be a free agent in the summer and the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona are reportedly keen on securing his services as per Fichajes.

Moukoko is widely regarded as a prodigious young talent and he has a big future ahead of him. He has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer in the future, and it will be interesting to see whether the likes of Chelsea can secure his services in the coming months.

Signing a player of his potential on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run, but Chelsea will need to act swiftly in order to beat Barcelona to his signature.

The Blues are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, and they have struggled to find the net consistently this season. Moukoko could be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

Chelsea are currently reliant on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their only recognised striker. Youngster Armando Broja has recently picked up an injury and he is set to be sidelined for several months.

Moukoko will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs when the transfer window opens in January, and it will be interesting to see if he decides to move to Stamford Bridge or Camp Nou.

Both clubs would represent an excellent step up in his career, but he needs to join a side where he will play regular first-team football.

The 18-year-old has six goals and six assists across all competitions this season.