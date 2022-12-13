Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Croatian international defender Josko Gvardiol.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 20-year-old is on Chelsea’s radar as they look to improve their defensive options.

The Blues will need to replace Thiago Silva soon, and the 20-year-old could be the ideal long-term replacement for the Brazilian international. Silva is in his twilight years, and Graham Potter needs to start planning for a future without him.

Gvardiol has been exceptional for RB Leipzig since joining the club, and he has carried that form into the World Cup with Croatia. The youngster has been exceptional at the back for his country and his performances have been crucial to their success in the tournament so far.

Croatia will take on Argentina in the semifinals of the World Cup on Tuesday night and Gvardiol will be hoping to make his mark in the game and help his country reach the final.

Apparently, RB Leipzig will not accept anything less than €100 million for the young defender and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to break the bank for his services.

They are not the only club looking to sign the player and Gvardiol is on the radar of Manchester City and Real Madrid as well.

All three clubs have the financial muscle to pull off the transfer, and it will be interesting to see where the 20-year-old ends up eventually.

The Croatian international has all the attributes to develop into a world-class centre half and he has the potential to justify the reported asking price in the long run.