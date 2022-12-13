According to 90min, West Ham is negotiating two contracts with Sao Paulo for January transfer window.

In advance of his scheduled medical, Luizao, who arrived in England on Monday already has a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Hammers.

The London club is also interested in signing Pablo Maia, and “exploratory conversations” over a move for the 20-year-old have already taken place with Sao Paolo.

Despite spending more than £150 million during the summer transfer window, the Hammers have had trouble in the league this year.

Moyes still needs more new faces at the back despite bringing in a number of new people and particularly strengthening the defense.