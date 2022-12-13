Manchester United have linked with a move for the Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 31-year-old goalkeeper is on Manchester United’s radar as they look to bring in a quality shot-stopper at the end of the season.

Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea has done well at Old Trafford since the arrival of Erik ten Hag, but he is not suited to the Dutchman’s passing style of football.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of keepers in recent months, and it seems that the experienced Moroccan international has caught their attention with his performances in the World Cup.

The experienced goalkeeper has been in exceptional form for Morocco and he has helped them reach the semifinals of the World Cup.

The report from Fichajes claims that the player could be heading to Manchester United at the end of the season and the Spanish club could pocket a fee of around €40 million.

Despite being 31, Bounou is at the peak of his powers, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils. The Sevilla star is good enough to thrive in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see how his arrival affects the future of De Gea.

Morocco will face France in the semifinals of the World Cup this week and Bounou will be hoping to help his country become the first African side to reach the final of the World Cup.