England 2022 World Cup player ratings: Young lions roared in Qatar

England’s 56-year wait for the World Cup to return to its shores came to an end on Saturday as the Three Lions were defeated 2-1 by defending champions France in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Qatar.

Many will see the exit as a disappointment considering the squad England currently have, whilst others will be proud of how the team attacked France and fought until the end but lost out when it came down to the fine margins.

Gareth Southgate’s future is now up in the air in the aftermath of Saturday’s defeat as a more experienced manager could be the last piece of the puzzle to take this talented group of players over the line – although the current boss has done exceptionally compared to some of his predecessors.

That group showed its quality in Qatar, therefore, here are the player ratings for the main Three Lions stars that took England to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Jordan Pickford – 7.5

Everton’s Jordan Pickford has very rarely let Gareth Southgate down and that continued in Qatar. The goalkeeper’s best game was certainly against Senegal in the last 16 where he made some big saves whilst the game was still 0-0. Should have saved Aurelien Tchouameni’s strike against France, which was a big moment in England’s campaign.

Kyle Walker – 7.5

Considering the preparation he had in the lead-up to the tournament with regard to his injury, Kyle Walker did exceptionally on the biggest of stages. His main job during the tournament was to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet and the right-back passed the test with flying colours – even though England lost the match.

John Stones – 8.5

John Stones is now without a doubt one of the best centre-backs in world football and he showed his quality in Qatar. The Man City star was critical to England’s build-up play and was solid without the ball as well. The 28-year-old had a great tournament overall but could have done better for Olivier Giroud’s winner vs France.

Harry Maguire – 8

Although not a regular at Man United anymore, Harry Maguire was very good in Qatar and continues to perform well in an England shirt. The centre-back was a huge threat for set-pieces and was so close to scoring against France. This tournament should aid him in getting a new club in the summer.

Luke Shaw – 6.5

A bit of an up-and-down tournament for Luke Shaw, who showed his quality and weaknesses in Qatar. Provided a threat down England’s left-hand side but never bagged a goal contribution, which sums up his tournament.

Declan Rice – 8.5

Declan Rice will not be short of suitors should he change clubs this summer and this tournament will only add to West Ham’s asking price. The midfielder’s performance against France was as good as anyone’s in the World Cup so far and the 23-year-old showed himself to be among the world’s very best defensive midfielders.

Jude Bellingham – 9

Jude Bellingham is a special talent and at just 19 was England’s star man at the 2022 World Cup. The most consistent performer for the Three Lions in Qatar and is certainly a future England captain. Borussia Dortmund can ask for whatever they want for this talented midfielder.

Jordan Henderson – 8

Wasn’t expected to feature much pre-tournament but Jordan Henderson proved valuable in Qatar. Was exceptional against Senegal in the last 16 and performed well in what might be his last World Cup.

Bukayo Saka – 9

Bukayo Saka was the Three Lions’ biggest attacking threat throughout the tournament and finished it with three goals. The Arsenal star was excellent against France and is the future of this England team.

Harry Kane – 7

Two goals and three assists was a decent return for Harry Kane considering he didn’t look his best at times during this World Cup. However, the England captain’s tournament will be remembered for the missed penalty vs France.

Phil Foden – 6.5

Foden’s best performances came against Wales and Senegal but failed to make his mark against France. The Man City star did well but his tournament was nothing special.

Gareth Southgate – 7.5

The same old story for Gareth Southgate as his initial game plan was usually successful but failed to make the required in-game adjustments. Did the correct thing by attacking France rather than playing the safe option, if Harry Kane scores his penalty, England could have been looking at a final.

Rotation Players

Kieran Trippier – 6

Marcus Rashford – 7.5

Jack Grealish – 6