Everton have reportedly approached Watford regarding a potential deal for Ismaila Sarr.

However, according to Tutto Udinese, the Toffees have been put off by Watford’s £35 million asking price. The 24-year-old is seeking a move away from the club and would like to leave as soon as January.

His price tag has likely increased due to his performances at the World Cup, in which he started every match and netted a goal on the biggest stage for Senegal. He also became an AFCON champion last year with his national team.

In the Championship this season, Sarr has registered six goals and three assists in 17 appearances. He has been a key player for the Hornets since he joined in 2019 and the club, as well as its supporters, will be hoping he can be instrumental in their pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.

Everton must bolster attack

On the other hand, Frank Lampard will be on the hunt for prolific attackers that can help Everton in their mission of staying in the top division after a poor start to the league campaign. They sit in 17th place and face back-to-back title winners Manchester City on December 31.