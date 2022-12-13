Arsenal have made “serious” advances towards star who’s seeking transfer away

Arsenal have reportedly made serious advances towards Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, though they are still behind other clubs in the race for his signature.

This is according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on the Football Terrace in the video clip below, with the reporter stating that there is interest from Arsenal, who have made an approach on the player’s side, though it is Paris Saint-Germain who seem to be at the front of the queue for the Portugal international at the moment.

He adds that the Gunners are still assessing how good the value of the deal could be, especially as there could surely be an option to sign Felix on the cheap given that he wants out of his current club…

Arsenal surely need to strengthen up front after Gabriel Jesus sustained what looks like quite a serious injury, and Felix could be a good option.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been at his best in his time in Spain, but previously looked a huge prospect at former club Benfica.

If Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could get Felix back to his best again, this could end up being a fine signing.