Joao Felix has no interest in Aston Villa move – reports from Spain

Joao Felix reportedly has no interest in completing a move to Aston Villa, despite being linked with a transfer to the Midlands side.

According to Marca, the team and city is not “attractive” to the 23-year-old and Felix would prefer an “entity with more substance and history”.

It was previously reported that Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, was pushing for the move due to having a strong relationship with the club, having overseen the appointment of Unai Emery in October.

Felix likely to leave Atletico Madrid

The Portugal international looks set to leave Atletico Madrid in January but his destination is yet to be decided. Marca also suggested that Arsenal are now leading the race, as they seek a suitable forward to bolster the attack following Gabriel Jesus’ injury.

Given his national team’s recent exit from the World Cup, it’s likely discussions regarding his future will begin in the coming weeks. The transfer window opens on January 1, 2023.