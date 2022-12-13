‘I’m going to give you one name’ – Ben Jacobs believe Newcastle are signing £100m superstar

Journalist Ben Jacobs has teased Newcastle United fans by suggesting their club could be one to watch in the race to sign Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix.

The Portugal international has struggled under Diego Simeone in his time in the Spanish capital and now looks increasingly likely to move for big money in the near future.

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and even Aston Villa have been linked with Felix, and Jacobs seems to think big-spending Newcastle could get involved as well.

He said: “I’m just going to give you one name as well – without explanation, but just putting it there on the radar because I think we’re going to hear more with Joao Felix… Newcastle United.”