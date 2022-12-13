Jose Mourinho is reportedly being considered for the Portugal managerial role.

Fernando Santos is expected to leave his position as manager following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the World Cup.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Euro Foot), Mourinho is interested in taking the job but may continue to manage AS Roma simultaneously.

The next major tournament will be Euro 2024, with qualifiers for the competition taking place in March 2023.

The 59-year-old could potentially make the switch to international football having conquered club football throughout his long and successful career, in which he has lifted almost every trophy available to him, including three Premier Leagues, two Champions Leagues and two Serie A titles – amongst many others.

Mourinho’s time at Roma

His Roma side currently sit seventh in the league after starting the season with fluctuating form. Mourinho did win the UEFA Conference League with the Italian side last season, so it’s likely the board will bide their time and let ‘The Special One’ see out his current contract.