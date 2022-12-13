Jude Bellingham’s statistics at the Qatar World Cup outline just how exceptional he was for England throughout the tournament.

The 19-year-old started every match for the Three Lions, picking up one goal and one assist across the five matches.

However, even aside from goal contributions, his impact on the pitch was second to none. The teenager is already regarded as a complete midfielder and it’s clear why.

Take a look at his rankings in comparison to his England teammates below (via Statman Dave and Sofascore):

Jude Bellingham ranks 1st for England at the 2022 World Cup for: Shot Creating Actions – 17

Tackles Won -15

Blocks – 10

Tackles + Interceptions – 21

Dribbles completed – 6

Progressive Passes Received – 30 Star Performer. ?@SofascoreINT pic.twitter.com/iCI5017yqN — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 12, 2022

His goal-creating actions currently top every other player at the tournament, as well as his tackles won.

The battle for Bellingham

The Birmingham-born talent is likely to have increased his value even more with his display on the world’s biggest stage, as he has proved he can perform in every competition.

Currently, Liverpool have been identified as the apparent front-runners, but several other clubs are still in the race.