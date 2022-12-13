Bayern Munich opens door for Leeds to sign World Cup ace

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United may have been given a boost in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

It seems that Bayern Munich have ruled out moving for the in-form Croatia international, who is having a superb World Cup as he prepares take on Lionel Messi and co. in tonight’s semi-final.

Bayern could do with signing a ‘keeper this January after the injury sustained by Manuel Neuer during his holiday, but it seems Livakovic is not one of their targets.

This looks like being good news for Leeds, as it should give them a clear path to  signing Livakovic if they decide to make him a priority.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds could be set to make £50m+ after major transfer development in last 24 hours
Liverpool already exploring £100m Bellingham transfer agreement as key factor emerges
Arsenal have made “serious” advances towards star who’s seeking transfer away

This comes as current LUFC shot-stopper Illan Meslier is linked with possible £50m moves to Manchester United or Chelsea.

More Stories dominik livakovic Jesse Marsch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.