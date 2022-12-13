Leeds United could reportedly be set to cash in on around £50million with the sale of goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The French shot-stopper has performed well at Elland Road, and it’s previously been suggested that the likes of Manchester United or Chelsea could be prepared to move for him.

Leeds would bank around £50m from Meslier’s sale, and it seems there’s now growing speculation over who could replace him as their number one.

Reports suggest Leeds are keen on Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic after his superb form for Croatia on their run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Leeds could do well to make a big profit on Meslier and invest some of that money in a solid replacement like Livakovic.