Leeds United have been urged to sign the United States midfielder Yunus Musah.
The 20-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and presenter Joe Wainman has urged the Whites to sign the player in the upcoming windows.
He said on a YouTube show: “Looking at his market value, around about £20m, and due to the fact that Valencia are actually open to selling him, I think it’s one Leeds United 100% have to be all over.
“You get an injury to [Tyler] Adams or a [Marc] Roca, we’re in a really poor situation.
“But if you can go out and get someone who’s had an excellent World Cup for around about £20m and the club itself is willing to do business, then for me, it’s a no-brainer.”
Musah has been an important first-team player for Spanish outfit Valencia and he managed to impress with his performances for the United States national team in the World Cup as well.
It is no surprise that the youngster is being linked with a move back to England.
The former Arsenal Academy graduate certainly has the talent to develop into a quality Premier League footballer and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can bring him back to English football.
The 20-year-old is quite highly rated in Spain, and Valencia will not want to lose him any time soon.
Leeds might have to break the bank and pay a premium in order to secure his services in the upcoming windows.