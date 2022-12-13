Leeds United have been urged to sign the United States midfielder Yunus Musah.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and presenter Joe Wainman has urged the Whites to sign the player in the upcoming windows.

He said on a YouTube show: “Looking at his market value, around about £20m, and due to the fact that Valencia are actually open to selling him, I think it’s one Leeds United 100% have to be all over.

“You get an injury to [Tyler] Adams or a [Marc] Roca, we’re in a really poor situation.

“But if you can go out and get someone who’s had an excellent World Cup for around about £20m and the club itself is willing to do business, then for me, it’s a no-brainer.”