Leicester City have been offered the transfer of World Cup hero

Leicester City were reportedly offered the signing of Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic back in the summer.

The Dinamo Zagreb star is enjoying a great World Cup, having been his country’s star performer as they stunned Brazil to make it into the semi-finals of the competition.

According to the Leicester Mercury, it has emerged that Livakovic could have gone to Leicester in the summer when the Foxes were replacing Kasper Schmeichel.

It seems Brendan Rodgers had other plans and rejected this opportunity, though it’s clear that now looks like a mistake.

Livakovic will now be up against Argentina today and hoping for a place in the World Cup final.