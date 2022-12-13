Liverpool are reportedly looking set to win the race for the transfer of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The impressive young Argentina international has had a superb season for Benfica, and has also looked hugely impressive for his country at the 2022 World Cup.

According to La Capital, Liverpool have accelerated their efforts to reach a pre-contract agreement over signing Fernandez, as they wanted to move quickly in anticipation of competition from rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

This is quite a big claim by La Capital, with most other outlets and journalists, including Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, stating that Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s top target in midfield.

Mundo Deportivo even suggest LFC could sign both Fernandez and Bellingham in the same summer, which would certainly be a major statement by the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp looks like he could do with at least one, or perhaps more, signings in the middle of the park as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are now ageing and past their best.

Fernandez could also have been useful for Man Utd, who would benefit from an upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred as they try to get back to where they were.

City, meanwhile, have Ilkay Gundogan out of contract in the summer, so might also do well to think about strengthening in that area of the pitch.