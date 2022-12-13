Liverpool have recently been dealt a major injury blow with Luis Diaz sidelined until March.

The 25-year-old Colombian winger returned from injury earlier this month and picked up another knock during a mid-season training camp. The player will now undergo surgery and he will be sidelined for several weeks.

Diaz was Liverpool’s best attacker at the start of the season and the Reds have missed him dearly.

His long-term absence could now force the Reds into bringing in another attacker during the January transfer window. As per Fichajes, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Moussa Diaby.

The 23-year-old winger has done really well for Bayer Leverkusen this season and he has 8 goals and 4 assists across all competitions. The Frenchman could prove to be a useful addition to Jurgen Klopp’s attack and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can convince the German outfit to sell the player to them in January.

Apparently, Marcus Thuram is on their radar as well. He has done well for Borussia Monchengladbach this season.

It remains to be seen who comes in as the temporary replacement for Diaz now.

Liverpool have had a poor start to the season and they are struggling to get into the top four. They will need to secure Champions League football in order to attract the top talents in the summer and Klopp must look to improve his squad in January in order to get into the European qualification spots.

The Reds are reportedly keeping tabs on Mykhaylo Mudryk as well.