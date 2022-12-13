Liverpool set for second meeting with World Cup star after positive talks with Klopp

Liverpool are set for a second meeting to discuss the transfer of Fiorentina and Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat as the Reds look to add to their midfield in January.

The central areas of the pitch have been Liverpool’s weakness throughout their poor start to the campaign and it was inevitable that Jurgen Klopp would want another star during the winter window.

That player looks to be Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat who is currently shining at the World Cup with Morocco, helping his country reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Jurgen Klopp has already met the agent of Sofyan Amrabat and his brother and there is now a second meeting planned in order to get the deal over the line.

Liverpool set for second meeting over Sofyan Amrabat

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, Foot Mercato’s Anas Bakhkhar has been speaking about Liverpool’s interest in Amrabat and has provided Reds fans with good news regarding a second meeting.

The journalist said: “Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp has met the agent of Sofyan Amrabat, we can also mention that his brother, Nordin Amrabat, who has been working on his brother’s career for a long time now, was also there and they both met with the coach.

“It was a very good meeting, it was positive and they will be meeting a few days after the end of the World Cup to see if the interest is the same for Jurgen Klopp.

“After his performances in Qatar, the interest shouldn’t change and there will be other meetings to see the demands of Fiorentina, also the demands of his agent – to see if that transfer will go ahead or not”.

Amrabat would be a great signing for Klopp and would be the Gini Wijnaldum replacement the Reds have been looking for since his departure.

Should Liverpool add Jude Bellingham as well in the summer, the future of the Merseyside club looks bright.