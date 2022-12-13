Liverpool already exploring £100m Bellingham transfer agreement as key factor emerges

Liverpool are reportedly already exploring the possibility of agreeing a £100million transfer for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The Reds now look to be emerging as the favourites for Bellingham, with a key factor being that the player’s family seem to view a move to Anfield as the best thing for his development, according to Sunday World.

The England international has been a joy to watch in his time at Dortmund, as well as for the Three Lions at this year’s World Cup, and he could really breathe new life into Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Liverpool’s midfield looks in need of rebuilding, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara past their best, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are out of favour and heading towards being free agents.

Bellingham doesn’t seem to be chasing money, according to Sunday World, so that could benefit LFC, who won’t be able to compete with the likes of Manchester City on that front.

Klopp may not be enjoying the best season right now, but it makes sense that his presence still makes Liverpool an attractive destination for Bellingham’s family.