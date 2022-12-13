Exclusive: Liverpool recently scouted in-form 22-year-old who would love Premier League transfer

Liverpool recently scouted Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who has dreamed of a transfer to the Premier League for a long time, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that he’s not currently sure about what kind of investment Liverpool could make in midfield, with Jude Bellingham still their top priority target in that position.

Liverpool could arguably do with more than one signing in that position, so there may be room for someone like Kudus as well, though there has also been other interest in the Ghana international.

Romano says Everton tried to sign Kudus in the summer, before Ajax blocked the deal due to selling Antony to Manchester United, which also followed the departures of manager Erik ten Hag and defender Lisandro Martinez to the Red Devils.

“Mohammed Kudus dreams of Premier League football since long time. He’d love to play in the Premier League. He was close to Everton last summer, but then Ajax made the deal collapse after selling Antony to Manchester United,” Romano said.

“Liverpool have sent their scouts to follow Kudus already few months ago. On investments, we will see in the summer because at the moment Jude Bellingham is their only summer target.”

Could Kudus be the next big name to leave the Amsterdam club? It certainly seems likely after the fine recent performances of the 22-year-old, and one imagines Liverpool fans would welcome him at Anfield.