Liverpool are keen to secure Argentinian prospect Enzo Fernandez of Benfica.

So much so, that they are willing to match the bids of other clubs in the race to secure the 21-year-old’s signature, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Reports suggest Liverpool have already reached a pre-agreement with Fernandez for a transfer that is more likely to happen in the summer, rather than the January window. If Jurgen Klopp’s side were adamant about signing the youngster in the winter, they would need to meet his release clause of £103 million.

Liverpool lining up bids for two outstanding young talents

The Merseyside team are also well in the race for Jude Bellingham, along with several other top European sides. He will also cost above £100 million, with The Athletic previously suggesting his price tag may be £131.6 million.

If true, it’s looking like it will be an expensive summer for the Liverpool board. The club are currently up for sale and there is endless speculation regarding potential takeovers, however, nothing is confirmed yet.