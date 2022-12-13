Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano won’t rule out Liverpool looking for transfer to replace injured star

Liverpool are not currently holding talks over signing a new winger, but Fabrizio Romano won’t rule them out seeking a replacement for the injured Luis Diaz, depending on what opportunities arise.

The Merseyside giants have just been dealt the blow of losing Diaz for even longer than initially expected, with the Colombia international suffering a major setback in his bid to get fit again.

Diaz has shone since joining Liverpool from Porto last January, and Reds fans will no doubt be hugely disappointed that they’ll have to wait even longer to see him back in action again.

It could be that Liverpool will try to replace Diaz in January if the right options are available, Romano has hinted in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

However, there are not currently any negotiations ongoing, and Romano didn’t have any specific names that could be of interest to LFC.

“At the moment it’s still quiet on that front,” Romano said “Of course Diaz out for three months it’s big blow but Liverpool priority is to find a new midfielder.

“On wingers, it depends on the opportunities that come up, but there are no negotiations ongoing.”

Liverpool lost Saido Mane in the summer and have clearly missed the Senegal international, so to be without Diaz for even longer is another major blow for the club in this difficult and frustrating season.