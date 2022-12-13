Manchester United are reportedly looking to improve their midfield options and they have identified the Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat as a target.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Red Devils have joined Liverpool in the chase for the 26-year-old midfielder, who has impressed with Morocco during the World Cup.

Amrabat has been a key player for Morocco and he has been the driving force behind their run to the semifinals of the World Cup. The 26-year-old will be hoping to help them reach the finals of the competition and go all the way now.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for the midfielder in the upcoming windows. Fiorentina will want to hold on to their star midfielder for long as possible, but they could be powerless to stop him from leaving if a lucrative offer comes in.

The opportunity to join Manchester United is likely to be a tempting option for the player and it would be a major step up in his career as well.

It will also be interesting to see if Manchester United can fend off the competition from bitter rivals Liverpool in the transfer chase and secure the 26-year-old’s services.

Amrabat would be an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay at Old Trafford.

The hard-working midfielder will add power, presence and defensive cover to the Manchester United midfield. He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he could develop into a key player for the Red Devils.