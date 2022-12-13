Manchester United keen on 6ft 3in midfield prodigy

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Benfica’s Cher Ndour at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old will be out of contract at the Portuguese club at the end of the season and Manchester United are hoping to sign him up.

Ndour is highly rated around Europe and he has been likened to the French international midfielder Paul Pogba because of his playing style.

A report from Mirror claims that Juventus and Barcelona are keen on signing the youngster as well.

Ndour has the potential to reach the very top and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to move to Old Trafford. The player has the same agent as that of Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils have a rich history of nurturing talented young players into established stars and Ndour will be hoping to fulfil his potential at Old Trafford if the move goes through.

The 18-year-old was recently nominated for the 2022 Golden Boy award which was snapped up by Barcelona ace Gavi.

Erik ten Hag needs to add more quality and depth to his midfield and the 6ft 3in ace could be a solid, long-term addition. He could develop into a key player with the right coaching and game time.

The Manchester United manager helped nurture young players at Ajax and he could have a positive influence on the development of Ndour as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can beat the likes of Juventus and Barcelona to his signature now.